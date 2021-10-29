Over 105 crore anti-Covid doses have been administered in the country so far, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

“105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades (sic)," Mandaviya took to Twitter to say.

Meanwhile, the central government said that it will procure 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in November, including six crore doses of Covaxin, 22 crore doses of Covishield and two crore doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, reported news agency ANI.

Quoting sources, the report said that the pricing of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is soon going to be finalised and in November, India will procure two crore of its doses.

"There are no plans to reduce the gap between the doses of Covishield," sources added.

With almost 12 crore second doses of Covid-19 pending, the Centre is also starting a campaign from 2 November onwards to ramp up vaccination for the first and second doses of Covid-19.

