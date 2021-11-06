As many as 25,54,917 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Saturday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 108 crore (1,08,18,66,715), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 42,38,42,905 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 15,02,58,878 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 17,62,04,821 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 9,89,51,143 have got both doses.

As on day-295 of the vaccination drive, a total of 6,42,390 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 19,12,527 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

Earlier this month, the Centre launched its 'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid-19 inoculation campaign to increase vaccination coverage.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted officials to ensure that the country widens its Covid-19 vaccination coverage by the end of the year and enters the new year with renewed self-belief and confidence.

