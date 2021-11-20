India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore. Details here

"More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. This has been achieved through 1,19,13,371 sessions" read a release issued by the health ministry.

According to the press release more than 51.59 lakh doses had been administered in the last 24 hours. India's current recovery rate was 98.29%. 10,302 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The nation's active caseload stands at 1,24,868.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!"

115 करोड़ लगे वैक्सीन के डोज

देश सुरक्षित हो रहा हर रोज



As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM @NarendraModi ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible!#HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive! pic.twitter.com/8lE5YNjzfm — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 18, 2021

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

As many as 110 countries have given recognition to the COVID-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, the official sources informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning said that more than 128 crores (1,28,49,86,340) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.