Home >News >India >India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 95 crore

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 95 crore

India has administered 46,57,679 doses in the last 24 hours.
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint

According to the provisional reports issued by the ministry at 7 am today, India has administered 95,19,84,373 vaccines so far

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 95 crores with the administration of 46,57,679 doses in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said today.

According to the provisional reports issued by the ministry at 7 am today, India has administered 95,19,84,373 vaccines so far.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over seven months (215 days), the Union Health Ministry informed today.

In the last 24 hours, 193 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,782.

Kerala still has the largest Covid-19 tally with 10,691 cases and 85 deaths.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days. 

