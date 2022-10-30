India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 219 crore

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219 crore as per the provisional data till Sunday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219 crore as per the provisional data till Sunday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
Covid vaccination for the age group 12-14 years started on 16 March 2022 and so far, over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine. The precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years started from 10 April 2022.
Covid vaccination for the age group 12-14 years started on 16 March 2022 and so far, over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine. The precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years started from 10 April 2022.
The current active caseload in the country stands at 18,317. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total positive cases.
The current active caseload in the country stands at 18,317. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total positive cases.
“India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933," it said.
“India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933," it said.
In the past 24 hours, 1,604 new cases were reported, showed the health ministry data.
In the past 24 hours, 1,604 new cases were reported, showed the health ministry data.
Assam reported 2,613 active caseload, while Gujarat reported 414 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1,982 active cases while Kerala has 3,384 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,532 active cases, Odisha 302 cases, Rajasthan with 275 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,898 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 297 and West Bengal has 869 active cases so far.
Assam reported 2,613 active caseload, while Gujarat reported 414 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1,982 active cases while Kerala has 3,384 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,532 active cases, Odisha 302 cases, Rajasthan with 275 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,898 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 297 and West Bengal has 869 active cases so far.
“The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.08 crore (90,08,82,915) cumulative tests. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.02%," the statement said.
“The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.08 crore (90,08,82,915) cumulative tests. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.02%," the statement said.
The union government has recently directed all states and union territories to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness and SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. Centre has also asked states to continue vaccination of all the eligible people.
The union government has recently directed all states and union territories to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness and SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. Centre has also asked states to continue vaccination of all the eligible people.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.