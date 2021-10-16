With the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.23Cr (97,23,77,045) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,05,482sessions.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 97,23,77,045 doses have been administered in the country so far through 96,05,482 sessions. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted, talking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 58,98,35,258.

More than 101 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Over 11.12 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 101 crore (1,01,51,66,665) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the government's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category, it said.

Of the total, 1,03,75,703 health care workers received the first dose and 90,68,232 second vaccine doses; 1,83,61,275 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,54,90,253 were given the second dose of the vaccine.

“While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.44% remains less than 3% for the last 113 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 47 days and below 5% for 130 consecutive days now," according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

According to the health ministry, 39,14,51,891 people in the age group 18-44 years were administered the first dose while 10,85,40,506 were given the second dose.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 16,73,04,569 people have received the first dose and 8,53,97,182 have received the second dose whereas for the people over 60 years, 10,55,20,693 were administered with the first dose and 6,08,66,741 were given the second dose.

Meanwhile, 15,981 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases were reported to be less than 20,000 for the past eight days now.

With this, the active caseload is presently 2,01,632, which is the lowest in 218 days and presently constitute 0.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 17,861 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,99,961.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.08 per cent, which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.73 per cent and has remained below three per cent for the last 47 days and below five per cent for 130 consecutive days now.

