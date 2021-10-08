As many as 71,75,744 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 93.90 crore (89,67,51,334), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 37,95,26,238 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 9,59,54,773 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 16,42,50,887 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 8,17,08,869 have got both the doses.

As on day-266 of the vaccination drive, a total of 37,01,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 34,74,107 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

