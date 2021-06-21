India's Covid-19 vaccination drive world's largest, fastest: JP Nadda

Nadda further said, "A lot of politics happens on vaccines. Some said the vaccines haven't completed trials, some said we should not be treated like Guinea pigs, some said we are not rats. Many politicians have tried to stop the country's mega vaccination by issuing such statements. And we know that 'atkana, bhatkana, latkana' is the soul work and aim of the opposition, Despite such misleading and discouraging statements by the opposition, the country's entire population of 130 crore is coming forward to get vaccinated."

