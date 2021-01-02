All the State and District officials were trained on the Operational Guidelines and for conducting the dry-run. This dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field environment for planning, implementation and reporting at the block, district and state level. The dry run was also conducted to familiarize the State, District, Block and Hospital level officers on all aspects of COVID-19 roll ou, it added.