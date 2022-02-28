India's Covid caseload surges to 4.29 crore; death toll climbs to 5,13,843

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With 8,013 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 42,924,130, while the active cases dipped to 1,02,601, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
As per the official data, the death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 fresh fatalities. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days.
The active cases comprise 0.24% of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56%, the ministry said.
A reduction of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.17%, according to the ministry.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.44 crore. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India has sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in adults.
The Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28.
