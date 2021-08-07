India reported 38,628 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the infection to 31,895,385. Whereas, the death toll climbed to 4,12,153 with 617 fresh fatalities, the union health ministry said on Saturday.

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active caseload jumped to 4,12,153 on Saturday. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.29% of the total cases, , while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,55,861 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered so far have reached 50,10,09,609 (50.10 crore) under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.39%.

And, the daily positivity rate stood at 2.21%--which is less than 3% for the last 12 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

