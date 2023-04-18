Covid hospitalizations rising, wards filling up, warn doctors2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST
- India adds over 7,000 new covid cases, taking total active cases nationwide to 61,233
- Doctors have observed unusual symptoms in some cases, such as eye redness and itching, which were not associated with previous variants
New Delhi: India experienced a modest decline in daily covid-19 cases, with 7,000 new infections reported on Tuesday, down from the average 10,000 daily cases. However, hospitals across major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Gurugram are witnessing a significant influx of patients. Contrary to the government’s assertions of low hospitalizations, medical professionals from various hospitals confirm that covid-19 wards are operating at full capacity, accommodating patients across all age groups.
