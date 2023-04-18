Home / Science / Health /  Covid hospitalizations rising, wards filling up, warn doctors
New Delhi: India experienced a modest decline in daily covid-19 cases, with 7,000 new infections reported on Tuesday, down from the average 10,000 daily cases. However, hospitals across major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Gurugram are witnessing a significant influx of patients. Contrary to the government’s assertions of low hospitalizations, medical professionals from various hospitals confirm that covid-19 wards are operating at full capacity, accommodating patients across all age groups.

Doctors said that while most of the admitted covid patients are already immunocompromised or have pre-existing disease. They have observed unusual symptoms in some cases, such as eye redness and itching, which were not associated with previous covid variants. The current surge is dominated by the XBB.1.16 Omicron sub-variant.

“Our covid wards are running full. In the last month, we’ve admitted over 40 patients, including children and adults diagnosed with covid infection. Among them, three exhibited conjunctivitis symptoms, which we haven’t seen in past surges. Over the past few months, we’ve seen three different viruses—adenovirus, influenza (H3N2), and covid—circulating, all with similar symptoms. In the last 10 days, our admissions have been primarily for covid patients, but the infection isn’t affecting the lower respiratory tract, so people are recovering faster," said Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant for covid patient management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

On Tuesday, India reported over 7,000 new covid cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total number of active cases to 61,233 nationwide.

“In the last two to three weeks, numbers have been increasing, and those getting infected are mainly travellers. On average, about 10 patients might be admitted to the hospital. Many patients who are admitted for other issues, such as surgery, kidney problems, or heart issues, and incidentally test positive for covid," said Dr Jayalakshmi T.K., consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, who also mentioned two cases of covid and influenza co-infection. “Since infection is present in the community, hospitalizations will increase, but the infection’s nature will remain mild" said a top government epidemiologist,requesting anonymity.

The health ministry did not respond to inquiries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
