Covid hospitalizations rising, wards filling up, warn doctors

“In the last two to three weeks, numbers have been increasing, and those getting infected are mainly travellers. On average, about 10 patients might be admitted to the hospital. Many patients who are admitted for other issues, such as surgery, kidney problems, or heart issues, and incidentally test positive for covid," said Dr Jayalakshmi T.K., consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, who also mentioned two cases of covid and influenza co-infection. “Since infection is present in the community, hospitalizations will increase, but the infection’s nature will remain mild" said a top government epidemiologist,requesting anonymity.