Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's Covid cases likely to decline by mid-Feb, vaccination has lessen impact of third wave. Read here

India's Covid cases likely to decline by mid-Feb, vaccination has lessen impact of third wave. Read here

Covid cases in the country to decline by February 15
1 min read . 02:34 PM IST Livemint

  • India today reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Sources in the Indian government on Monday said that the daily number of Covid-19 cases is likely to reduce by 15 February in the country, news agency ANI reported. 

NEW DELHI : Sources in the Indian government on Monday said that the daily number of Covid-19 cases is likely to reduce by 15 February in the country, news agency ANI reported. 

India today reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. 

India today reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. 

India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day. 

India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day. 

Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (23 Jan), Saturday (22 Jan), and Friday (21 Jan) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively. 

Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (23 Jan), Saturday (22 Jan), and Friday (21 Jan) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively. 

The government source also said that the vaccination drive in the country which now includes teens of the 15-18 years age group and precautionary dose for those above sixty with comorbidities, health workers and frontline workers, has been effective in reducing the Covid third wave. 

The government source also said that the vaccination drive in the country which now includes teens of the 15-18 years age group and precautionary dose for those above sixty with comorbidities, health workers and frontline workers, has been effective in reducing the Covid third wave. 

India had seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases early January, a resurgence of the pandemic wave was noted fueled by the new coronavirus variant Omicron

India had seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases early January, a resurgence of the pandemic wave was noted fueled by the new coronavirus variant Omicron

Earlier today, experts also pointed out that India's Covid-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.

Earlier today, experts also pointed out that India's Covid-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.

The cities worst affected included Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata. 

The cities worst affected included Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata. 

The government offcial also mentioned that daily covid cases have also started reducing and stabilising in some states and metro cities.

The government offcial also mentioned that daily covid cases have also started reducing and stabilising in some states and metro cities.

“Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of adult population is fully vaccinated," the source added. 

“Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of adult population is fully vaccinated," the source added. 

India's active caseload stands at 5.69% and the recovery rate is at 93.07%. However, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday.

India's active caseload stands at 5.69% and the recovery rate is at 93.07%. However, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday.

India's vaccine tracker on the Union Health Ministry's official website registered 1,62,26,07,516 doses administered till 23 January.

India's vaccine tracker on the Union Health Ministry's official website registered 1,62,26,07,516 doses administered till 23 January.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!