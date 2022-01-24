This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (23 Jan), Saturday (22 Jan), and Friday (21 Jan) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively.
Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (23 Jan), Saturday (22 Jan), and Friday (21 Jan) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively.
The government source also said that the vaccination drive in the country which now includes teens of the 15-18 years age group and precautionary dose for those above sixty with comorbidities, health workers and frontline workers, has been effective in reducing the Covid third wave.
The government source also said that the vaccination drive in the country which now includes teens of the 15-18 years age group and precautionary dose for those above sixty with comorbidities, health workers and frontline workers, has been effective in reducing the Covid third wave.
India had seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases early January, a resurgence of the pandemic wave was noted fueled by the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India had seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases early January, a resurgence of the pandemic wave was noted fueled by the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, experts also pointed out that India's Covid-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.
Earlier today, experts also pointed out that India's Covid-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities.
The cities worst affected included Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata.