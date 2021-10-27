India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,42,15,653 as 13,451 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, more than 1,023 the previous day, the union ministry of health said.

Yesterday, India had reported 12,428 cases and 14,306 on Monday.

The daily deaths due to Covid-19 stood at 585, and the count of patients who got recovered from the infection jumped to 14,021 in a day.

Among the 585 deaths, Kerala accounted for the most number of fatalities at 482, followed by Maharashtra 32, West Bengal 15, Mizoram 8, Karnataka 7, and Andhra Pradesh 6. Odisha and Goa reported four deaths due to coronavirus in a day. Whereas Assam reported three deaths.

Altogether, 4,55,653 people have died due to coronavirus in India so far. While 3.35 crore people have recovered from the infection.

India reported a drop of 1,155 active cases in a day. The current active caseload is 1,62,661 which is the lowest in 242 days.

India has vaccinated more than 103 crore people, including both first and second doses to date. Cumulatively 72,13,19,294 first doses and 31,35,17,300 second doses have been administered till now.

