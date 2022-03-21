India presented an exemplary model of Covid management with the Centre and states working in unison, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

“India’s Covid management is a story of leadership, innovation, dedication, partnership, sharing and leveraging technology. India presented an exemplary model of Covid management with the Centre and States working in unison in a federal democracy. Jan Andolan and Jan Bhagidari are key pillars of India’s Covid management strategy," the minister said.

He was speaking at an event organized by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mandayia lauded the contribution of healthcare workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was a joint effort by stakeholders like non-government organisations, civil society organisations, industry and development partners. Administration of more than 181 crore vaccine shots has contributed to our success in management of third surge. Despite the huge diversity of geographies and population, India demonstrated how a huge vaccination drive can be mounted at scale".

Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary, who was present on the occasion highlighted that India has already covered 96% of those above 15 years of age with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, noted that India has made a mark in the world in terms of vaccine production and vaccine delivery.

