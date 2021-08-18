The R number, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus is spreading, has been steadily, a study showed. In the first week of August, the R number breached the value of 1.

“India's R has fallen to around 0.9," Sitbara Sinha, who is leading the research at Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, told PTI, citing data. If R is lesser than 1, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period.

A smaller R indicates the disease is on a decline. Conversely, if R is greater than 1, the number of infected people is increasing in each round - technically, this is what is called the epidemic phase.

R-value in Kerala, NE below 1

The study also shows, in Kerala, the R-value is now below 1 after a gap of seven months. The state currently has the highest number of active cases in the country. Meanwhile, R-value in the northeastern states now stands at 0.89, as counted on between August 14 and 16. The R-value for Maharashtra, another state which has a high number of cases, is 0.89, the data shows.

However, Himachal Pradesh continues to have an R value of above 1, although it reduced in the last few days, while Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand still have R very close to 1, Sinha said.

R-value of Mumbai was lowest

Among the major cities, the R-value of Mumbai was lowest, followed by the national capital.

The study showed, the R-value of Mumbai was 0.70 (August 10-13), while in Delhi it was 0.85 (July 31 to August 4), Bengaluru was at 0.94 (August 15-17), and 0.97 inChennai (August 15-17). However, the R value remains high for Kolkata at 1.08 (August 11-15) and Pune at 1.05 (August 10-14).

From June 20 to July 7, the R-value stood at 0.78. However, it slowly started increasing —- it was 0.88 from July 3-22, 0.95 from July 24-27, 0.96 from July 27-31.

It breached the value of 1.03 for the first time after the second wave during August 6-9. However, since then it has slowly started to decline.

The value was 0.92 from August 6-9, rose to 0.99 between August 12-14. But it slipped to 0.89 between August 14-17.

On Wednesday, as many as 25,166 new COVID-19 cases were reported from India, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, the Union Health Ministry said.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 percent, the highest since March 2020. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.

(With inputs from agencies)

