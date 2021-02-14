OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min
More than six lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday (MINT_PRINT)
More than six lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday (MINT_PRINT)

India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • more than 1.06 crore people have recovered so far, with a recovery rate of 97.31%
  • Since October 1, 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in the case fatality rate and today it stands below 1.5%

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that India’s Covid 19 recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world with a 97.3% record. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate today stands at 1.43%, one of the lowest in the world, an official release stated.

As per the ministry, since October 1, 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in the case fatality rate and today it stands below 1.5%, i.e. 1.43%, the lowest in the world. It has also been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths with only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The official release also stated that 6 states account for 78.3% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have 5 new deaths each.

Meanwhile, more than 1.06 crore people have recovered so far, with a recovery rate of 97.31%, which is the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today.

As on the 29th day of the vaccination drive, more than 82 lakh people, mostly healthcare and frontline workers, have been vaccinated till today. On Saturday, India started rolling out the second shot of coronavirus vaccine for the beneficiaries who were given jabs on 16 January when the drive began.

According to the doctors, the second round of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

All vaccines that are being administered require at least two doses for the immunity to kick in. The interval between the jabs varies between 12 to 28 days.

Experts have said that the first vaccine shot is designed to train your body to recognise the killer virus and ramp up the immune system, which is the body's defence system against the infection.

The second Covid-19 vaccine dose, which is called the booster shot, further boosts the immune system of your body. "Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior even after receiving the coronavirus vaccine," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said earlier.

However, experts have clarified that the second shot can be taken anytime between four to six weeks from the first dose.

(With inputs from agencies)

