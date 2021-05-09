India's covid response backed by a coalition of US corporates, says Nisha Biswal

NEW DELHI: Almost two weeks ago, US industry representatives from various umbrella groups came together to announce a unique platform to send assistance to India which is battling a devastating second wave of covid-19 infections. The “Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilizing for India" is an “unparalleled effort by Corporate America" says Nisha Biswal, who is senior vice president for international strategy at the US Chamber of Commerce and president of the US India Business Council. This is because the US sees India as one of its “anchor partners" in the Indo-Pacific region, Biswal says. Here are edited excerpts from an interview: