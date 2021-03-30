Subscribe
India's Covid situation turning from 'bad to worse', huge cause of worry: Govt

A health worker collects a nasal sample from women for a COVID-19 test
Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system', a senior health official says on Covid-19 situation in India
  • Health Ministry also listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 situation is turning from "bad to worse," a senior government official said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections surge across several states, "especially in Maharashtra and Punjab."

"Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system", NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said in a routine press briefing, adding, "it is a huge cause for worry."

Paul also added that chain of transmission cannot be controlled without effective contact tracing, containment efforts and testing, isolation. "Mask and social distancing can provide 70% protection." He also informed that it's an increasingly severe situation in some districts but India is potentially at risk.

"Those above 45 yrs should come forward in large numbers to receive the vaccine,"he said.

The statement comes after India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Amid Covid-19 surge, the Health Ministry also listed out the 10 most-affected districts in India with the highest number of active COvid-19 cases. these districts include Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

"There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a routine briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

India's total active cases has reached 5,40,720 with a net rise of 18,912 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry also highlighted the need for rigorous testing and tracking of Covid-19 cases. It emphasised the need to exponentially increase tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It also added the weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%. Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23%, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2% & Delhi 2.04%.

