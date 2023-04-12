India’s covid success story hailed the world over as a role model in crisis management: Jitendra Singh

The minister said that during the first lockdown in that disastrous and chaotic situation, NGOs, government and corporates came together to tackle this situation. SPARC, Pune and RSS Jankalyan Pune sheds light on work done regarding the same during these times in the form of case studies which are to be published today. Though the books consist of case studies of western Maharashtra, I believe that it is a short representation of the work done in the GVP model in entire India. Such practical knowledge which can be gained by case studies in this book should serve as reference in all the disaster management centers / institutes and universities, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}