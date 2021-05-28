The “terrible surge" in cases in India has hit global supplies of the coronavirus vaccine so hard that by the end of June there will be a shortfall of 190 million doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies said jointly on Friday.

The consequences, they said, could be “catastrophic."

“The terrible surge of the virus in India has had a severe impact on COVAX’s supply in the second quarter of this year, to the point where, by the end of June we will face a shortfall of 190 million doses," said the joint statement by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) CEO Dr Richard Hatchett, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO Dr Seth Berkley, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

The agencies are behind the international COVAX alliance to help deliver 2 billion doses to both the poorest as well as wealthy countries in 2021.

The agencies said that COVAX has delivered over 70 million doses to 126 countries and economies around the world since February—from remote islands to conflict settings— managing the largest and most complex rollout of vaccines in history.

“Even though COVAX will have larger volumes available later in the year through the deals it has already secured with several manufacturers, if we do not address the current, urgent shortfall the consequences could be catastrophic," they said.

The agencies said that countries that are advanced in their vaccination programmes are seeing cases of covid-19 decline, decreasing hospitalizations and early signs of some kind of normality resuming. “We are starting to see countries stepping forward with doses, with the US and Europe collectively pledging to share 180 million doses."

