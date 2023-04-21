Covid update: India sees slight drop in infections with over 11,000 cases in 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:36 AM IST
- Covid update: The active cases in the country now stands at 66,170.
India saw a slight drop in infections a day as it reported after the 11,692 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data by Union Health Ministry on Friday. This slight drop came a day after the country reported 12,591 cases yesterday. The active cases in the country now stands at 66,170.
