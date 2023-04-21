Hello User
Home / News / India /  Covid update: India sees slight drop in infections with over 11,000 cases in 24 hours

Covid update: India sees slight drop in infections with over 11,000 cases in 24 hours

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint
 A health worker collects a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test, at UPHC Poly Clinic.

  • Covid update: The active cases in the country now stands at 66,170.

India saw a slight drop in infections a day as it reported after the 11,692 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data by Union Health Ministry on Friday. This slight drop came a day after the country reported 12,591 cases yesterday. The active cases in the country now stands at 66,170.

The country was seeing a declining graph from April 14 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India had recorded 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

