As many as 108 countries currently recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate for travel purposes, said the Union ministry of health on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok sabha, Bharati Pravin Pawar, the minister of state for health, shared data available till 6 December.

“The World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance," said Pawar.

“The aim is to expedite the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines," she added.

The minister went on to say that persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally.

“However, not all countries require Covid-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require Covid-19 vaccination for travel," said Pawar.

"Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6 December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purposes," she added.

This comes as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier in the day that 86% of India's eligible population has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Sharing data about the Covid vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, Germany and France, the minister said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya also said that 7 crore vaccines are lying with states and also cautioned against possible vaccine hesitancy that could be triggered by claims of health complications after vaccination.

To a query related to Omicron, he said that studies are going on and only after their conclusion will it be known which vaccine is how much effective against the new variant.

Currently, 23 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country while worldwide, a total of 59 countries have reported such cases.

