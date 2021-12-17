India’s Covid vaccination coverage achieves 136 crore landmark milestone

India’s Covid vaccination coverage achieves 136 crore landmark milestone1 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- According to the official statement more than 55 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm
NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 136 crore landmark milestone.
More than than 55 lakh vaccine doses have been administered today till 7 pm.
The official statement further stated that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.
