Covid vaccination: India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed 109 crore on Monday. More than 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, the Ministry of Health informed in a statement.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

Today, the Health Ministry informed that more than 116 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

More than 15.6 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, it said.

The Centre has also placed an order of one crore doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine — ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.