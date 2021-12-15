India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 135 crore milestone, Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday. More than 53 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm today. “The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

Over 55% of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry officials informed that 55.52% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 87% people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Today, India reported 6,984 new Covid cases and 247 deaths. The country saw a marginal rise in its single-day rise in Covid cases on Wednesday. India on Tuesday had reported 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days.

