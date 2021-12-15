India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 135- cr mark

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 135 crore milestone, Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday. More than 53 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm today. "The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

Over 55% of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry officials informed that 55.52% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 87% people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Today, India reported 6,984 new Covid cases and 247 deaths. The country saw a marginal rise in its single-day rise in Covid cases on Wednesday. India on Tuesday had reported 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days.

