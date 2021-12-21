India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 138.89 cr

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 138.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. More than 51 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

In its daily update, the ministry said that more than 146.42 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs. More than 17.38 cr vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday informed that over 96 lakh healthcare workers out of the 1.05 crore registered with the government's CoWIN portal had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus till December 17.

"Till December 17, 2021, a total of 1,05,04,137 healthcare workers (HCWs) are registered on CoWIN portal, out of whom 1,03,85,958 have received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 96,29,532 have received both the doses," she said in written response to a question in the Upper House.

