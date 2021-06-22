India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crossed 29.40 crore, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday. In a statement, the Health Ministry informed that more than 48 lakh vaccine doses were administered today (June 22).

"In another significant achievement, India’s cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage crossed 29.40 crore (29,40,42,822), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from yesterday, more than 48 lakh Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report," the ministry said.

The statement said that 32,81,562 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 71,655 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 6,55,38,687 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and total 14,24,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

On Monday, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far. Monday was the first day of vaccination when the Centre took control of inoculation program from the states.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.