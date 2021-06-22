India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 29 crore-mark

"In another significant achievement, India’s cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage crossed 29.40 crore (29,40,42,822), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from yesterday, more than 48 lakh Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report," the ministry said.

