India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 300 mn-mark, 6.3 mn jabs given today
- 41,23,073 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 68,903 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crossed 30 crore on Wednesday. Till 7 pm, the total vaccination number stood at 30,09,69,538. The Union Health Ministry informed that more than 58.34 lakh vaccine doses were administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. However, these numbers went up in the next two hours to 63.26 lakh doses.
The ministry said that 41,23,073 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 68,903 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.
Cumulatively, 7,02,11,075 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and total 14,98,113 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.
On Monday, India achieved a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh vaccinations. But the following day the number came down to 54.24 lakh doses. Today again, the number has gone up to over 60 lakhs but still lower than what was recorded on June 21, the day the Centre took over the responsibility of vaccination from the states.
