The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced from 21st June. In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that more than 27.86 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Friday.

"13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today," it said.

Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 35,08,932 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of Covid vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the Covid vaccination drive will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Saturday due to a shortage of doses.

On Friday, too, the drive remained suspended in BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres in the metropolis due paucity of doses.

The civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines. "The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the stock of vaccines received," it said.

The municipal body had suspended inoculation in BMC and government-run centres on July 1, too, due to unavailability of vaccine doses.









