The cumulative vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in India has crossed the 46 crore mark, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The nation has seen 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses being administered so far through 54,94,423 sessions, as per provisional data available with the ministry today.

During the day , 52,99,036 vaccine doses were administered around the nation, Health Ministry stated.

So far, 1,03,02,313 healthcare workers have got their first dose, while 78,22,150 have been inoculated with the second dose as well. A total of 1,79,32,882 frontline workers got their first dose, while 1,12,50,974 have received their second dose also.

In the 18-44 years age group, 15,22,17,587 have got the first jab, and 80,61,768 have got the full regimen. In the 45-59 years age group, 10,44,37,699 have received the first dose, while 3,84,29,220 have been fully vaccinated.

Among beneficiaries aged 60 years or older, 7,49,29,832 have been given the first dose, while 3,61,34,054 have got their second dose.

Out of the people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,81,263 people have already recovered. Of this, 37,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37 per cent.

India has reported 41,649 daily new cases in the last on Saturday, making it the 34th day in a row when daily additions to the Covid tally is below 50,000 cases.

As of today, India’s active caseload stands at 4,08,920 and active cases now constitute 1.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 17,76,315 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46,64,27,038 tests so far. Meanwhile, weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.42 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 54 days in a row.













