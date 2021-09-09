India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 72 crore mark on Thursday. More than 59 lakh doses were administered till 7 pm, the Ministry of Health said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the pace of vaccination and coverage was rapidly increasing in the country.

He said the average per-day dose administered had increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September. This number is expected to climb even higher, Bhushan added.

“We have administered more vaccines in first 7 days of Sept than in 30 days of May. 86 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours. We should increase pace of vaccination before festivals. States and Centre should work to vaccinate vulnerable population," the Health Secretary said.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, urged people to take vaccine as it is effective against Covid.

“It's clear that two doses show complete protection, 58% above 18 years given single dose, it should be 100%. No one should be left behind...About 72 crore vaccine doses given, those left should get administered to develop herd immunity," he said.

The government said 58% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of vaccine, the officials said during a press briefing.

"18% of India's adult population received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 58 per cent were administered at least one dose," an official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.