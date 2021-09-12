India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 73.82 crore as per provisional data till 7 AM on Sunday, said Ministry of Health. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, the ministry said, adding that 72,86,883 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of the total vaccination coverage, 1,03,63,703 healthcare workers have been given the first dose, while 85,87,937 have been fully vaccinated. Among frontline workers, 1,83,36,456 have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 1,39,91,469 have been given the second dose as well.

In the 18-44 years age group, 29,67,71,856 have been partially vaccinated, while 4,28,38,102 have received the second dose as well. A total of 14,29,08,025 beneficiaries aged between 45-59 years have been given the first dose, and 6,25,11,101 beneficiaries in the age group have completed the vaccination regimen.

For beneficiaries aged 60 years and above, 9,27,21,925 have received the first dose, while 4,91,76,804 have been given the second dose as well.

With 34,848 Covid-19 patients patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients in India since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,24,09,345. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Daily additions to the Covid-19 infection tally have remained below 50,000 for 77 days in a row due to sustained efforts from the Centre and states. The country saw 28,591 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,84,921 active cases in India, accounting for 1.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity is being continuously expanded across the country, said the Health Ministry. A total of 15,30,125 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in India over 54.18 crore.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for 79 days. The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.87 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 13 days and below 5 per cent for 96 consecutive days now, the ministry added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.