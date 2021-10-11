India has so far administered 95.82 crore vaccine doses, with 59 lakh more shots given on Monday. “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 95.82 crore (95,82,64,532) today. More than 59 lakh (59,62,469) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally for Monday is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it added.

India rolled out countrywide vaccination drive on January 16. It administered healthcare workers in the first phase and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 and everyone above 18 from May 1.

