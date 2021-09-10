As many as 56,91,552 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the co0untry, taking the total vaccination count to nearly 73 crore (72,97,50,724, said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 29,29,64,853 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 4,10,29,755 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-238 of the vaccination drive, a total of 38,36,154 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,55,398 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.