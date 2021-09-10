OPEN APP
India's Covid vaccination coverage nears 73 crore, more than 56 lakh doses administered today

The daily Covid vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 08:37 PM IST Livemint

As many as 56,91,552 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the co0untry, taking the total vaccination count to nearly 73 crore (72,97,50,724, said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 29,29,64,853 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 4,10,29,755 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-238 of the vaccination drive, a total of 38,36,154 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,55,398 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

 

