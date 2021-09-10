India's Covid vaccination coverage nears 73 crore, more than 56 lakh doses administered today

Premium The daily Covid vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Cumulatively, 29,29,64,853 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 4,10,29,755 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive