NEW DELHI : India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage on Sunday neared 98 crores, the union health ministry said.

India is all set to cross 100 crores cumulative doses in coming week.

In a run-up to same, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday had jointly launched an audio-visual song on vaccination. The song is produced and sung by Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher.

“In the coming week, we will achieve the landmark milestone of 100 Crore Vaccine Doses. For this, everyone’s effort is important. In India, today, approximately 74% people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose," said Mandavia.

More than 101.7crore(1,01,78,96,755) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the union health ministry said in a separate statement.

More than 10.42 crores (10,42,45,455) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the government said.

At least 14,146 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 229 days now.

The Active Caseload falls below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,95,846, which islowest in 220days.Active cases presently constitute 0.57% of the country's total Positive Cases, the government said.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 114 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.29%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 48 days and below 5% for 131 consecutive days now, the government said.

The recovery of 19,788 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,19,749, the government data showed.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.10%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, it said.

