Since the start of the COVID vaccination drive on 16th January last year, India's vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations that have significantly lower population, the Centre said on Sunday.

As per the official figures, In case of 1st dose coverage to the eligible population, USA has covered only 73.2% of the population, UK has covered 75.9% of its population, France has covered 78.3% of its population, and Spain has covered 84.7% of its population. Compared to that 90% of India's eligible population has got its 1st dose.

Similarly, for the 2nd dose of vaccines, the USA has covered only 61.5% of its population, the UK has covered 69.5%of its population, France has covered 73.2% of its population, and Spain has covered 81% of its population. While India has covered over 65% of the eligible population with 2nd dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Slamming an international news agency that claimed India has missed its vaccination target, the Centre asserted that the fact is misleading and does not represent the complete picture.

Centre has further asserted that apart from vaccinating a huge part of the entire population base, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less the 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.

Further, over 11 states/UTs in India has already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while 3 States/UTs have already achieved 100% full vaccination (both 1st and 2nd dose) against COVID-19. Many States/UTs are soon expected to achieve 100% vaccination very quickly, it also said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.