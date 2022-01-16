As India marked one year of the vaccine drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted people associated with the mega inoculation programme. He said India's vaccination programme has saved lives and protected livelihoods. "Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods ," PM Modi said.

Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive.



I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive.



Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

The Prime Minister said when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, India did not know much about the virus. “However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines," he said, adding that the country feels proud that it has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines.

As per the Prime Minister, at the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. “When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s approach to fighting the Covid pandemic will always remain science-based. “We are also augmenting health infrastructure to ensure our fellow citizens get proper care. Let us keep following all COVID-19 related protocols and overcome the pandemic," he added.

With the administration of more than 66 lakh doses (66,21,395) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.76 crore (1,56,76,15,454) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved in 1,68,19,744 sessions.

Right now, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.51%. The country is also seeing a huge rise in Covid cases due to Omicron spread but death rate is low. As many as 2,71,202 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload is presently at 15,50,377. Active cases constitute 4.18% of the country's total positive cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.