New Delhi: India’s covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark on Sunday.

At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine, since the initiation for the age group 12-14 years on 16 March.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 47,945. Active cases constitute 0.11% of the country’s total positive cases, according to the data by the ministry of health and welfare.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 98.71% where 5,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of recovered patients stands at 40 million.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 320,000 covid-19 tests being conducted and 5,076 new cases were reported.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.72% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.58%.