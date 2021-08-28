New Delhi: India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 62.29 crore jabs so far, with more than 1 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

“With the administration of 1,03,35,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 62.29Cr (62,29,89,134) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,19,042 sessions," said a statement from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

This comes in the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get the Indian government's approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.

According to another statement from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the recovery rate was at 97.56%. Also, while 46,759 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the country’s active caseload was at 359,775.

“Active cases account for 1.10% of total cases," the statement said.

With 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stood at 3,18,52,802. Also, with a weekly positivity rate of 2.19%, the critical figure has been less than 3% for the last 64 days. Also, with a daily positivity rate of 2.66%, the key metric has been less than 3% for the last 33 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.