Narendra Modi on Friday said to relieve the humanity of the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, India's self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. And further added, today other countries are trusting Bharat and thanking us. This is the first light of our golden future.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the sidelines of the inaugural event of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Gujarat where he had flagged off foot march from Ahmedabad to Dandi, as part of the event to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said, "To relieve the humanity of the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, India's self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world."

"Today we have the vaccine, so with the emotion of Vasudev Kutumbkam, we are useful in reducing the sorrows of others. This is the ideal and philosophy of Bharat and the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Today other countries are trusting Bharat and thanking us. This is the first light of our golden future," he added.

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. It will be celebrated as a "Jan-Utsav" in the spirit of "Jan-Bhagidari".

Till Thursday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.60 crore. A total of 2,60,73,517 vaccine doses have been given yesterday, as per the provisional report.

These include72,16,759 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 40,48,754 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 71,16,849 FLWs (1stdose), 6,70,813 FLWs (2nd dose), 10,21,588 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 59,98,754 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

