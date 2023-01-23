India's crude imports hit 5-month high in December on cheap Russian supply2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Crude imports for the month were up 2.7% from November at 19.52 million tonnes, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. On a yearly basis, imports were down 0.7% in December
India's crude oil imports rose to a five-month high in December, government data showed on Monday, as refiners stocked up discounted Russian fuel amid a steady increase in consumption in the country.
