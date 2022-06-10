India's crude oil basket hits 10-year high of $121 per barrel; petrol, diesel prices stable3 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 02:42 PM IST
The Indian basket on 9 June touched USD 121.28, matching levels seen in February/March 2012
The basket of crude oil that India buys has hit a decade high of USD 121 per barrel, but retail selling prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen.