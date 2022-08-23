India’s crude oil production falls 3.8% in July, misses target1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Natural gas production during July 2022 declined 0.40% on a year-on-year basis to 2.88 billion cubic metres.
Natural gas production during July 2022 declined 0.40% on a year-on-year basis to 2.88 billion cubic metres.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Crude oil production in India declined by 3.76% year-on-year to 2.45 million tonne in July 2022. Crude oil output was 2.54 million tonne during the same period last year.