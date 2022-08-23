India registered crude oil production of 2453.19 TMT in July 2022 missing the target for the month by 5.57%. Also, the latest production declined by 3.76% year on year. From April to July this fiscal FY23, cumulatively crude oil production came in at 9912.42 TMT -- 2.17% lower than the target for the period.

Further, in April-July 2022, the production was 0.50% lower than production during the corresponding period of last year respectively.

As per Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas data, crude oil production of ONGC in the nomination block during July 2022 was 1636.56 TMT, which is 3.36% lower than the target of the month and 1.70% lower when compared with production of July last year.

From April-July 2022, the production by ONGC stood at 6606.19 TMT, which is 1.12% lower than the target for the period but 1.99% higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively.

The shortfall in ONGC's production was due to a natural decline in production from Gandhar in Ankleshwar. Also, the ceasing of high potential wells in Geleki field in Assam and closure of other wells due to DAB issues impacted as well. Additionally, less contribution from PEC fields in Jorhat, and restrictions on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery further weighed on the company.

Meanwhile, in July, crude oil production by Oil India in the nomination block was at 263.70 TMT, which is 8.11% lower than the target of the month but 4.12% higher when compared with production of July 2021.

Cumulatively, Oil India's production during April-July 2022 was 1037.55 TMT, which is 4.94% lower than the target for the period but 4.21% higher when compared to production during the corresponding period of last year.

Oil India's production was impacted due to less than planned contribution from workover wells, and also loss due to miscreant activities in Main Producing Area (MPA).

Further, the ministry's data highlighted that crude oil production by private companies and joint ventures stood at 552.92 TMT in July - 10.45% lower than the target of the reporting month and 12.34% lower than the monthly production of July 2021.

From April to July this year, cumulatively the production of private firms and JVs came in at 2268.68 TMT, which is 3.87% and 8.86% lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively.

India also missed the target in natural gas production which came in at 2882.54 MMSCM in July 2022 - 3.33% lower than the monthly target and 0.40% lower than the production of July 2021.

Natural gas production was at 11436.19 MMSCM between April-July 2022 - 2.80% lower when compared with a target for the period but 3.38% higher than production during the corresponding period of last year.

ONGC's natural gas production stood at 1662.89 MMSCM in July - down by 2.01% from the target for the month and 3.92% lower than the production of July 2021. While Oil India's natural gas production was at 262.53 MMSCM in July 2022 --- 17.01% lower than the target for the month of the current year but 5.69% higher than the production of the corresponding month of last year.

Private companies and joint ventures garnered production of 957.12 MMSCM in natural gas during July 2022 which is 1.17% lower than the target for the month but 4.59% higher when compared to the production of July 2021.