India's crude oil production misses target in July3 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:07 PM IST
India registered crude oil production of 2453.19 TMT in July 2022 missing the target for the month by 5.57%. Also, the latest production declined by 3.76% year on year. From April to July this fiscal FY23, cumulatively crude oil production came in at 9912.42 TMT -- 2.17% lower than the target for the period.